HANSEN, Theresa "Teri" Teri went peacefully to be with her Lord on December 15th, 2019 after a four years of living with Glioblastoma. She was preceded in death by her mother Eileen and brother Chris. Teri was born on May 25th, 1955 to Eileen and Harold "Bob" Hansen in Queens, NY, the first of their five children. Her family moved across the country to find work at the Hollywood Studios in the 1960s. That legacy continues today as her brothers work in or retired from the industry. Teri grew up in Simi Valley California, graduating from Royal High School in 1973. She continued her education at Moorpark College in California, graduating in 1975. Shortly after, she moved to Nelson, British Columbia, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Notre Dame University of Nelson in 1977. She began her family in Canada, with all three children being born there. The family moved to Denver in 1985 where she completed dental assistant training and began her career as a dental assistant. They then moved to Spokane in 1989, where she continued to work in the dental field. She enjoyed teaching dental assisting at Trend College and working as a lead chairside assistant with Dr. James C. Hoppe for over ten years. She returned to dental education as Clinical Manger at Eastern Washington University's Dental Hygiene program, where she retired. While teaching at Eastern, Teri pursued a Master's in Adult Education completing most of her coursework before her illness prevented her from finishing. She is survived by her life companion, Jeff Holford, her children Willow Moline, Dylan Moline, and Jordan Moline and partner Shannon Honn, and grandson Dawson Moline. She is also survived by her father, Harold "Bob" Hansen, brothers Steve, Rob and Scott, as well as former Husband Kent Moline and his wife Marie Bjork-Haugen and dogs Raleigh and Tina. Teri was loved by everyone she met and enjoyed all of life and its adventures. She was an avid fan of music and loved seeing, talking about and sharing music with everyone in her life. Peace, love and happiness! A memorial service will be held at her and Jeff's Church, King's Community Church, 5216 S. Grove Rd., Spokane, WA, beginning at 11:11am on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to your local animal shelter (Spokanimal) or

