POOLE, Theresa M. Theresa Marie Poole born Theresa Marie O'Malley met her maker on Nov. 26 2019 at approx 10:30 am. 5 years to the day and almost to the second of losing her father. She is preceded in death by her mother Ruth O'Malley and father Frank O'Malley Jr. Survived by her husband of 42 years who loved her dearly Maurice Poole, her children Ronda Petruso (Jeff) Mike Loomis (Carrie), her grandchildren Karli and Cyler Petruso, Camryn, Ryenn and Aj Loomis. She is at peace now and free of multiple medical problems and dementia that she was struggling with but because of her husband watching over her tirelessly she remained with him by his side through her many struggles. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers a donation to Dementia research and treatment in her name would be greatly appreciated. A service will be held Friday, December 6 at 2:00pm at Cheney Funeral Chapel.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 3, 2019