1/2
Theresa MURPHY
1929 - 2020
MURPHY, Theresa (Age 91) Theresa Murphy was born in early 1929 To Mary and Tony Cannata. She spent her entire life in Spokane with her parents and Sister Laura Rail. She was a graduate of North Central High School. She worked for several businesses in Spokane ultimately retiring from Rosauer's Supermarkets. She had three sons, Jerry (Sue) Newton, Tony (Barb) Newton, And Mark (Kathy) Newton, and three step children, Mike, Bonnie, and Peggy Murphy. She had seven grandchildren, Andy (Sharon), Michelle (Justin) Terrazas, Bruce (Esther), Brian (Stephanie), Jarrod, Tony, and Mark. She had ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her immediate family members she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who are all part of her extended family, to include the "Cannata clan" on her father's side and the "Sicilia clan" on her mother's side. She is preceded in death by her parents (Mary and Tony), Her husband (Pat Murphy), her sister and brother-in-law (Art and Laura Rail), and her grandson (Jarrod Newton). She loved her family very much as her family loved her. She will be forever missed. She was 91 years of age. Funeral services will be held in private. To leave an online condolence to Theresa's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
