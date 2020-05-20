PLOPPER, Theron David (Age 49) 1970 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theron Plopper on May 4, 2020 at Valley Hospital. Theron was born to Kenneth and Mary Lou Plopper on November 18, 1970 at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Central Valley High School class of 1989. His fondest memory of high school was playing on the varsity football team. His love for sports continued into his adult years as he went on to play softball and flag football. Theron's ex-wife, Leona, blessed him with two daughters, Breanna and Kylie. He loved coaching his two daughters in soccer and softball, and was their number one fan in all other sports. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, camping, and hanging out with the guys. He was known for his sarcastic comments, always making people laugh. Although Theron's life was cut short, he got 20+ years with his beautiful daughters who were his entire world. Theron is survived by his mom, Mary Lou Plopper; his two daughters, Breanna and Kylie Plopper; and his cat Lilly. He was preceded in death by his dad, Kenneth Plopper; his brother, Brian Plopper; his uncle Terry Nichols; and both sets of grandparents. Due to current circumstances, the service TBD for a later date.



