FELTON, Thomas A., III (Age 83) Entered into rest on February 26, 2020 at his home of 20 years in Spokane Valley. Born in Portland, OR, he was a staunch patriot and served in the US Navy for four years and the US Air Force 20 years. Tom served as Tech. Sgt. in the Jet Engine Maintenance Dept. during the Vietnam years. Following a military life, Tom served further as a Corporal with the Idaho State Police Dept. out of the Coeur d'Alene office, retiring in 1996. Tom's life was about service to others. He was a proud member of North Hill #210 Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Bodies, El Katif Shrine where he was active as Shrine Chaplain, member of: LOH, NSSC, Shurtah, Chanters. He was also a proud member of Grotto, loved riding motorcycles, woodworking and reading. He is survived by his wife, Marie, at their home; daughter, Tina Marie Felton of Spokane Valley; stepson, Bobby Bilderback of Malden, WA; brothers, John Bruce Lehman of Portland, OR, and James Lehman of Lincoln City, OR; sister, Janelle Kreiger of Vancouver, WA; and a host of friends. A funeral service with Military, Patrol and Masonic honors will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA, interment to follow. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 1, 2020