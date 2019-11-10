Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. "Tommy" HARRIS. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRIS, Thomas A. "Tommy" (Age71) Tommy passed away November 1st with a short illness at the Hospice House. He was born in Spokane, WA on June 10th, 1948 to Rollie and Dorothy Harris. Tom lived his life in Wilbur, WA with his family. He was in the first graduating class at Ferris High School in 1966 and then completed his college degree in Psychology at Whitworth College. He worked many years for B&B and King Distributors, and he loved his work in the wine business and sales. He established a wine consulting business and wrote many articles for the newspaper. He loved cars, high performance boats, and mechanical projects. He loved his many close friends and hosted a yearly get together for all. Special thanks are given to Jim Harris and many of Tommy's close friends: Lou, Gary M, Gary P, Bob, and Steve, for all the extra help this last month. Tommy was preceded in death by his father Rollie, his brother Jack, and his mother Dorothy. He is survived by his stepfather, Robert Putz, and cousins. He will be cremated and laid to rest in the Wilbur, WA Cemetery. A Memorial Gathering for Friends and Family will be held: Thursday, November 14th starting at 4:00pm at Roundtable Pizza, 4510 S. Regal Street.

HARRIS, Thomas A. "Tommy" (Age71) Tommy passed away November 1st with a short illness at the Hospice House. He was born in Spokane, WA on June 10th, 1948 to Rollie and Dorothy Harris. Tom lived his life in Wilbur, WA with his family. He was in the first graduating class at Ferris High School in 1966 and then completed his college degree in Psychology at Whitworth College. He worked many years for B&B and King Distributors, and he loved his work in the wine business and sales. He established a wine consulting business and wrote many articles for the newspaper. He loved cars, high performance boats, and mechanical projects. He loved his many close friends and hosted a yearly get together for all. Special thanks are given to Jim Harris and many of Tommy's close friends: Lou, Gary M, Gary P, Bob, and Steve, for all the extra help this last month. Tommy was preceded in death by his father Rollie, his brother Jack, and his mother Dorothy. He is survived by his stepfather, Robert Putz, and cousins. He will be cremated and laid to rest in the Wilbur, WA Cemetery. A Memorial Gathering for Friends and Family will be held: Thursday, November 14th starting at 4:00pm at Roundtable Pizza, 4510 S. Regal Street. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019

