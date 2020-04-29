Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. LYLE. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 207 E Main Ritzville , WA 99169 (509)-659-0303 Send Flowers Obituary

LYLE, Thomas A. October 26, 1972 April 22, 2020 Thomas was born In Gampo, South Korea. He came to Spokane for heart surgery with Heal the Children. Rex and Juanita Lyle cared for Tom during his stay for surgery. After he recovered from heart surgery, he returned to his home in South Korea. Recurring health issues increased and he came back to Spokane for more medical care. Rex and Juanita adopted Tom which brought many changes in his life living in a new country with a different language to learn. He attended school in Ritzville. Tom became a U.S. American citizen on December 2, 1988. In high-school he was a member of Future Business Leaders of America and competed in the spring conference in Accounting ll and won first place. He graduated with the Ritzville class of 1991. He attended WSU for one year. Tom's epilepsy was a continuous problem and more medical care was needed. Tom helped at home and worked in his vegetable and flower gardens. He took long walks around town as well as out into the country. Tom joined the Trinity United Methodist Church. His job for the church was to change the reader board message. Tom's favorite scripture is Matthew 6: 9-13. The Lord's Prayer. A family trip to Washington DC was special for Tom to visit the Capital, White House, Smithsonian and many more historical sites. His health became more fragile through the years, limiting his life and activities. He is survived by his parent, brothers, Chris (Becky), Kevin (Debie), sisters, Nadine (Dan) King, and Stephanie Lyle. To leave online condolences for the Lyle family please visit our website at

