MORRIS, Thomas A. Thomas A. Morris (Tom) died peacefully on June 1st in his home at Moran Vista Assisted Living in Spokane WA. He was born at home in Pomeroy WA in 1933 to parents Lloyd A. and Hattie E. Morris. He was one of six children. Tom was preceded in death by an 8 year old sister Mary Lou, father Lloyd Adrian, brothers James and Samuel and his mother Hedwig (Hattie) Morris. He was also preceded in death by wives Olympia and Doris (Elaine) Decker Morris, as well as a son, Bill Morris. Tom is survived by a brother, Dan Morris of Deer Lake WA. and a sister, Alice Morris Klaus of Mesa AZ, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by 4 stepchildren by Elaine Decker Morris as well as friends and ex co-workers from his years in the Spokane Police Dept and in the bldg trades. Tom started working at a young age delivering papers etc. At 17 he entered the Air Force during the Korean war. He ended up stationed at Tripoli Libya and became a military police officer. In 1954 He returned home to Spokane and his dad's home building business. He entered the Police Academy and hired on with the Spokane P.D. In 1960 where he remained working until his retirement as a sergeant in 1986. Tom worked many areas of the P.D. Most notably detective work in the narcotics division. He worked together and was made deputy in many counties throughout Washington and beyond and also worked together and became friends with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Being a person not to sit around he earned a college degree while working and had a construction company as well as took flying lessons. After retirement Tom moved to Gig Harbor where he built a home and several others together with a friend and contractor. After the loss of wife Elaine he moved south to Rochester WA and again built himself a home along with several others in the area. While living in Rochester Tom made many friends and delighted in building arbors, decks, gazebos and any other building projects his friends needed done. About four years ago Tom decided to move back to the East side of the state, closer to family. He eventually found a nice warm group of people whom he considered family at Moran Vista, not far from many of the homes he helped his grandfather and father build in the 40's, 50's and early 60's. Tom enjoyed going out to the farm south of Spokane where his niece, Rayanna DeFord and husband Steve reside. He could always count on a home cooked meal or enjoy a holiday celebration. Tom was an avid reader. He enjoyed reading 3-5 books a week on his Kindle. He also loved to spend time at Deer Lake with his brother Dan fishing, sharing stories and laughs. He will be missed by many folks that came to know his sharp wit and loving generosity. At Tom's request his ashes will be interred with his wife Elaine at Gig Harbor Washington. So that we may all share a memory or tell a story or two about my uncle Thomas there will be a memorial at a later date. Tom was a good Police officer, a man's man, a good friend and person. Everyone who knew him will miss him. His niece, Rayanna DeFord, would like to extend special thanks to Horizon Hospice of Spokane and the loving staff of Moran Vista Assisted Living for their many kindnesses and warm care.



