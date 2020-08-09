HANSEN, Thomas Alan (Age 46) Thomas Alan Hansen, age 46, went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 5th, 2020 while surrounded by those he loved. Tom was wise, hard-working, gener-ous, and kind. He was immersed in his faith and loved to share it with those around him. He had a way with words and when he spoke every ear in the room reached to listen. He was shy and humble but had the best sense of humor and his smile and laugh could illuminate even the darkest room. Tom had a profound impact on those in his life, and although his loved ones are saddened by his passing, they are comforted in knowing that they will one day be reunited with him in their heavenly home. Tom is survived by his parents, Robert and Martha; his brother Christopher; his five children: Alicia, Lillian, Paige, Thomas, and Emily and his four grandchildren: Josiah, Hanna, Thomas, and Belle. The celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2pm at City Church, 1047 W. Garland Avenue. "They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings as Eagles. They shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint." ~Isaiah 40:31



