1/1
Thomas Alan HANSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANSEN, Thomas Alan (Age 46) Thomas Alan Hansen, age 46, went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 5th, 2020 while surrounded by those he loved. Tom was wise, hard-working, gener-ous, and kind. He was immersed in his faith and loved to share it with those around him. He had a way with words and when he spoke every ear in the room reached to listen. He was shy and humble but had the best sense of humor and his smile and laugh could illuminate even the darkest room. Tom had a profound impact on those in his life, and although his loved ones are saddened by his passing, they are comforted in knowing that they will one day be reunited with him in their heavenly home. Tom is survived by his parents, Robert and Martha; his brother Christopher; his five children: Alicia, Lillian, Paige, Thomas, and Emily and his four grandchildren: Josiah, Hanna, Thomas, and Belle. The celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2pm at City Church, 1047 W. Garland Avenue. "They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings as Eagles. They shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint." ~Isaiah 40:31

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved