Obituary

BROWN, Thomas Alden (Age 90) Tom passed away peacefully on December 13, 2018. He was born on December 8, 1928 to George Thomas and Susan Thorson Brown. He graduated from Lewis & Clark High School and Whitworth University. He served in the Army during the Korean War in counter-intelligence. He earned his way through college working four Spokesman- Review routes and selling Watkins Products. He continued to work for Watkins Products as a distributor for over 60 years and was their top national distributor year after year and won numerous trophies and awards. He met Lucille F. (Lucy) Bray in 1952 when she went to work for him and they married shortly after at Central Lutheran Church and were married for 61 years. They went on to work together in later years. Tom and Lucy had five children Tom (Vicki) Brown, Kathy (Doug) Minor, Amy (David) Dahler, Peggy Brown, and Jeanne (Dan) Marsillo; grandchildren Kari Minor, Luke (Anna) Minor, Ashley, Andrew and Aidan Dahler, Tonja (Matt Russell) Brown; and two great-grandchildren Brandon and Helen Russell. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Lucy, his parents, and his sisters Marion, Lucille, Florence and Gert. He had a love for photography that began when his parents gave him a Brownie camera as a child and was rarely without a camera. He was a lifelong member of Central Lutheran Church in Spokane. His grandfather was a Lutheran minister in Minnesota who immigrated from Norway. His passion in life was helping others and taking care of his family. He truly had a servant's heart. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 2:00pm at Central Lutheran Church, 512 S. Bernard St,, Spokane, WA 99204. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Lutheran Church.

