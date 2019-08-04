Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Burke SWEARINGEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SWEARINGEN, Thomas Burke Thomas Burke Swearingen born October 31, 1931 in Missoula, MT passed away at home on July 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Tom graduated from Kansas State (BS), University of Washington (MS) and University of Arizona (PhD) in Mechanical Engineering. Tom married Christi Hill in Spokane on August 9, 1980. Tom worked in engineering with NASA, Lawrence Radiation Laboratory, taught at Kansas State, Bovey Engineers in WA and owned his own Environmental Engineering firm in Eagle River, AK for 21 years. In 2003 he and Christi retired and moved back to Spokane to enjoy retirement and family. Tom was a gourmet cook, enjoyed photography, hiking, and traveling with Christi, exploring new things. They enjoyed spending time with the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Christi's family. He will be remembered by his wife, Christi, children, Kathy (Jim), Thomas (LeAnn) and Thais, six grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles and his sister. A Memorial Service for Tom will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 2:15 pm at the WA State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. Special thanks to the staff at both Sacred Heart and Holy Family hospitals. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

