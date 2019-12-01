|
|
LANDERMAN, Thomas Christopher Thomas Landerman was born on October 19, 1964 in Monrovia, California to Thomas and Patricia Landerman. Tom moved to Spokane in 1995 to begin his career at Omega Pacific where he worked until his untimely death. Tom met the love of his life and best friend Kelly Fitzgerald in 2008 and they became husband and wife on November 12, 2011. Tom is survived by his wife Kelly Fitzgerald; mother Patricia Landerman; brother Michael (Kelli); niece Lydia; nephew Gavin; brother Richard; and mother-in-law Darleen Fitzgerald. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Lee Landerman, grandmother Betty Barber, and grandfather Mervin Landerman. His love for his wife and family were more important to him than anything. Those lucky enough to call Tom a friend would experience rare kindness, love, and unwavering loyalty. Tom enjoyed Kelly's Italian cooking, music, movies, and comic books. His favorite sidekick was his cat Rocky. He will be deeply missed. When Tom left us on November 26, 2019, we lost our Superhero. There will be a memorial service held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division Street in Spokane on Saturday, December 7th, 2019, beginning at 10:00am. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Tom's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019