RODDY, Thomas David "Tom" (Age 70) Our brother, Thomas David Roddy passed away August 17, 2019 at his home in Ritzville, WA. Tom was born to David and Barbara Roddy in Wenatchee on July 24, 1949. He attended schools in Quincy and graduated from high school in 1967. After high school, Tom joined the US Marine Corps. He was awarded the National Defense Service and Marksman medals and was honorably discharged in 1970. Tom went on to earn an Accounting Degree from Eastern Washington University and worked for the State of Washington for many years. Tom is survived by his siblings, Phil (Julie) Roddy, Mesa, AZ, Dan (Mary Beth) Roddy, Albany, OR, Aileen (Jim) Smith, Kennewick, Richard Roddy, Marysville, Joe (Karen) Roddy, Kennewick, Sara Roddy, Wenatchee, Jane (Tony) Patten, Williston, ND. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019

