SHAW, Thomas Donald (Age 67) July 7, 1951 March 30, 2019 Thomas was born in Spokane, Washington to Donald Shaw and Edith Teade Shaw. He graduated from Mead High School in 1969, where he started the first coed home economics class. He loved spending his summers growing up at Priest Lake, Idaho with his family. He received his B.Ed. at Eastern Washington University, and his MSEd at Gonzaga University. He was proud to have been a Deputy for the Spokane County Sherriff's Department in the early 70s. He married Phyllis (Fedde) Shaw in 1985, whom he loved wholeheartedly for 33 years till his passing. He had a passion for teaching and taught for over 20 years as an elementary school teacher at Holmes and Willard Elementary Schools. He became a member of the Catholic Church in 2000. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Shaw; his sister Jean Shaw; his brother Donald Shaw Jr.; and his daughters Emily Shaw, Lesha Santiago (Victor), and Deana Hoskins (Tina); and six grandchildren. His memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4th, 11 am at St. John Vianney Church, 503 North Walnut Road, Spokane Valley 99206. Donations may be given to the Spokane Second Harvest or the Spokane Humane Society.

