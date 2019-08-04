FUGET, Thomas E. Sr. Thomas entered into his rest on July 31st, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife. He was born May 7th, 1935 in Iowa to Elmer E. and M. Estelle (Walker) Fuget. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, two sons and one daughter, five stepdaugh-ters and two stepsons, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister in Texas and brother in Iowa. After 20 years in the Air Force with numerous deployments in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, he then retired from the Washington State Department of the Military as Plant Manager. He will be interred with Full Military honors at a private graveside service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019