Service Information
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill
2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115
Spokane , WA 99223
(509)-568-0354
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Spangle Community Church
305 E 2nd Street
Spangle , WA
Obituary

WEAR, Thomas Earl December 23, 1941 to May 21, 2019 Thomas "Tom" Wear was born in Toppenish, WA on December 23, 1941 to Lloyd and Josephine (Tussing) Wear. He passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on May 21, 2019 at his brother's home in Spangle, WA. Tom was continually surrounded by the love of his many family members, and caregivers from Horizon Hospice and Comfort Keepers of Spokane. Tom met his wife, Antoinette "Toni" Griffin in Palouse, WA in 1961 while working as a ranch hand for a relative. After five years of dating, Tom made Toni his wife. They celebrated 53 years of marriage on September 13, 2018. They moved to Deer Park, WA in 1977 and raised four children, Earl (Shani) Wear of Rathdrum, ID, Brian and Joel Wear of Deer Park, WA, and Tammy (Colin) Wear-Cassezza of Deer Park. They have thirteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Tom worked with horses throughout his life, and his family logged the Idaho Panhandle with draft horses when he was young. He learned the meat-cutting trade, and owned and operated custom and retail meat shops in Deer Park and Spokane, WA. He retired from meat cutting and drove for Greyhound Bus Lines, receiving a retirement from them, as well. Tom's parents, and brother Raleigh passed tragically before him. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grand-children, as well as eight brothers and two sisters. Memorial services for Tom will be held at the Spangle Community Church, 305 E. 2nd Street, Spangle, WA 99031 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Cremation provided by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Spokane, WA.

