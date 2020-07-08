COLVIN, Thomas Edward, Sr. (Age 76) Thomas Edward Colvin, Sr., age 76, passed away July 2, 2020 at his home in Deer Park, Washington. Tom was born February 4, 1944 to Raymond and Myrtle Colvin. He spent 28 years in the military, worked 11 years for Gonzaga University and volunteered with the Clayton Fire Department. Mr. Colvin was preceded in death by his daughter Brenda and grandson Patrick. He is survived by his two children Janet and Bucky (Jessica), eight grandkids, ten great-grandkids, three brothers, four sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. You always said, "Well, my name is not in the obituaries yet." We guess you finally made it, Dad. A graveside service for Tom will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Zion Hill Cemetery in Clayton, WA at 1:00pm. If you wish to sign Tom's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com
. Please drive carefully. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home