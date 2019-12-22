Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edward FLANAGAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLANAGAN, Thomas Edward Thomas Edward Flanagan passed away on November 30th, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 4th, 1951. He is survived by his mother, Joan P. Flanagan; three sisters; two brothers; one daughter, Diana Van Troba; four grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his best friend and love, Linda Stanfield. Tom graduated from Kings Park High School in Long Island, New York and attended Wenatchee Valley Junior College. He relocated to Spokane in 1974 to work for Pacific NW Bell until he retired in 2000. Tom's life revolved around golf and Alcoholics Anonymous. He was very proud of his four years in sobriety. Tom also loved working in his yard and making it his happy place. Loving father, brother, son and mate. There will be a memorial for Tom on January 11th from 2-5pm at the Eagles Lodge at 6410 N. Lidgerwood St.. Spokane, WA 99208.

