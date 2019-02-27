Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edward JACKSON. View Sign

JACKSON, Thomas Edward Thomas Edward Jackson left this world to join his beloved Betsy on Sunday, February 17. Tom passed away with his youngest son Ron by his side. After years of battling dementia it became too much to take. Tommy was born on September 11, 1936 in Spokane, WA. He grew up in the west central neighborhood near Natatorium Park. He attended Holmes Elementary, Havermale, and graduated from North Central High School in 1954. He bled red and black the rest of his life. He met Betsy the same year and they were married in 1956. Sons Kenny and Ronny came along in 1957 and 1960. He worked for Commercial Creamery and Darigold before landing his lifetime job at URM where he worked until retirement in 1997. Dad was also a top basketball referee for many years. He was inducted into the Inland Empire Hall of Fame for refereeing. If Jackson had the game, players and coaches knew it would be well officiated. His favorite pastime for many years was watching his children's activities and then continued later with grandkids. Dad rarely missed an event. After retirement, he joined Downriver Men's Club and became an excellent golfer. He loved to golf with friend and family throughout his retirement enjoying one "cold beer" after every round. Dad was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sons Ken (Karen), Ron (Julie); grandkids Kara (Justin) Stoll, Derek, Zach, Riley, Alyse; and great-grandsons Zane, Adrian, Jude; sisters Gail Jarvis and Gloria (Allan Anderson) O'Connell; and many nieces and nephews. Tom "Dad" we will miss your wonderful company and look forward to seeing you again soon. To share memories and condolences, please visit his tribute page at

