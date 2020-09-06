BOWMAN, Thomas Eugene December 18, 1949 August 19, 2020 "From the ends of the earth I call to You, I call as my heart grows faint; Lead me to the Rock that is higher than I." Psalm 61:2 On a mountain top a death designed so uniquely by God for Tom we can't help but stand in awe of our Creator and thanking Him for unimagined blessings. Tom loved to back-pack/hike in the forests of the PNW and on the day of his death he was doing exactly that in the Enchantments Wilderness area. He saw his goal, Colchuck Lake, but never made it to the camp. We are thankful to have so many ways to remember Tom: Artist, story-teller, friend-finder, gift-giver, world traveler, servant-hearted, rock wall-builder, loyal friend, Sasquatch believer, Hawaiian shirt connoisseur, cat and dog protector, miniature train enthusiast, world history buff, wanna-be cowboy, but most importantly a follower and believer in Jesus Christ. "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16 His life was on the move since birth at Scott AFB, ILL, living in 13 different places across the US before his dad retired from the Air Force, settling in Lacey, WA at the start of High School. His talent for drawing had been evident all through his childhood but in high school he twice won top honors as the best pencil artist in the nation in competitions sponsored by National Scholastic Magazine. College began at the University of Washington but his BA degree in painting came from Western Washington University. Although his degree was in art he often referenced a 'war degree' he obtained through a three month stint as a stringer photographer with Life Magazine in Vietnam during his last semester at Western. Following graduation were a number of jobs, including skippering a commercial fishing boat and working in lumber mills. Soon realizing that graphic design skills might enable him to pay his bills by doing art, he began attending the Pacific NW College of Art (Museum Art School) in Portland, OR. He met Robin, his soon to be wife, who was working overtime in the sculpture studio as he was doing his work-study job (sweeping floors). It took more than his allotted time to finish his job on that evening. After Robin's graduation from PNWCA they took an extended trip to Europe for six months spending three of those months in Greece. Settling back to Portland they welcomed their first daughter, Klara, in 1983. At the end of that year they moved to Spokane, WA and Tom worked with a good friend's advertising agency. His graphic work continued via his own freelance business in between employment with KREM TV; Qwest and Advantage Printing. Among numerous awards garnered in a career of print and TV were Golden Medallions, Addys and Emmy nominations. Two of Tom's works are on permanent display in the National Library of Congress. He had continued to work for a couple of loyal clients up until his death. All along his passion was for his fine art. He was never without a list of what's next to draw and had the next one's composition always ready to put to paper. His drawings were often mistaken for photos or paintings but were done with colored pencil. He had truly mastered that medium in everyone's eye except his own, always striving for the next one to be better. He never took his talent for granted always acknowledging that it was a gift on loan from God. Spokane was definitely home for him and his family. They were introduced to their South Hill neighborhood upon moving here and only moved four blocks from their original residence in the year their second daughter Brita was born In 1987. Having children propelled both he and Robin to seek a spiritual community. They both became active in Bible Study Fellowship and committed their lives to Jesus Christ in 1989. From the early 1990s until present he was an active member of Christ the Redeemer Church and also continued his involvement in BSF leadership until his death. He had a very unique way of viewing the world which some people found entertaining and others found confusing. He enjoyed challenging people with his views on Bigfoot, aliens, ancient civilizations, political agendas, clandestine military maneuvers and conspiracy theories. He had an incredible ability to retain information that he was interested in to use in his 'sharing'. He always strove to infuse humor in every situation and was gratified by the resulting smiles. He loved to give, in many forms to many people. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mamie Bowman and his daughters, Klara and Brita. He is survived by his wife, Robin Einerson, sister, Linda Frank (Larry), an aunt, Naomi Lighter-Bowman and many cousins. His ashes will be buried alongside his daughters' graves at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at a later date. A service is planned for September 19, 2pm at Q'emiln Park outdoor pavilion in Post Falls, ID. Physical distancing and masks will be encouraged at the service to care for one another well. A live link through Christ the Redeemer's webpage will also be available. www.christredeemer.com