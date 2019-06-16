Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Eugene PERRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PERRY, Thomas Eugene May 4, 1929 June 5, 2019 Tom E. Perry joined Maxine, the love of his life, in Heaven on the morning of June 5, 2019. They were married September 1, 1953 in Mapleton, Maine and enjoyed 57 years of marriage before Maxine passed away in 2010. He missed her deeply and struggled with a broken heart until they were reunited. Tom was born on May 4, 1929 to Sanford Franklin Perry and Elsie Dale Meek in Bloomington, IN. He had twelve siblings and is survived by one sister, Betty Robinson, of Bloomington, IN. He is also survived by three sons and a daughter, Bruce Perry (Karlene), Brian Perry, Becky Ripley (Dick) and Brent Perry (Terry), eight grandchildren: Brandon Perry (Ayla), Blaire Jelmberg (Christian), Jonathan Ripley, Justin Ripley, Juliann Linthorst (Adam), Ellen Hirst (Matt), Annie Perry and Meg Perry and seven great-grandchildren: Baylee Perry, Brynne Perry , Daiten Crewdson, Karlee Perry, Jamison Perry, Aiden Linthorst and Asher Linthorst. Tom was a United States Air Force Veteran with 27 years of service. Duty stations included Korea, Chanute Field, Illinois, Loring AFB, Maine, Pforziem Germany, Bunker Hill AFB, Indiana, Clark AFB, Philippines, Fairchild AFB, Utipau Thailand, Rhein Main AFB Germany. Tom retired as Chief Master Sargent (E9) in 1974 after managing the vehicle maintenance department at Fairchild AFB. Following retirement from the Air Force, Tom returned to school, obtained an AAS in Heavy Equipment Maintenance and worked for the City of Spokane until retiring in 1986. Tom and Maxine traveled extensively after his retirement. They bought a motorhome and traveled all over the country visiting 43 states. Eventually the motorhome was sold, and a home was purchased in Zephyr Hills, FL where winters were spent. Summers and were always spent in Washington. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bird hunter and fisherman. While stationed in Germany, Tom completed the stringent requirements to become a Jagermeister (Master Hunter) and hunted in the Black Forest of Germany. Lake Roosevelt was his favorite place to fish and he caught many "regenbogenforelle" and walleye there. He could shoot a shotgun better than most and taught his sons how to hunt and fish. Love of the outdoors was one of his greatest gifts to his children. Tom also enjoyed gardening and travel but most of all he enjoyed family. There were many family gatherings out at the "dirt road", a former wheat field that evolved into a wonderful home and treed paradise where all were welcome. The wonderful memories of hundreds of family gatherings during weekends and holidays are part of Tom and Maxine's legacy and provide some comfort to family members during this difficult time. A ceremony for immediate family with Military honors and interment will be conducted at the National Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake at a date to be determined. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the CLC unit at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Hospital for the outstanding care that Tom received after his hip injury from a fall in March. They suggest that memorial contributions in Tom and Maxine's name be made to Hospice of Spokane, , the VA or the .

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019

