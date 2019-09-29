Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gene MEYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEYER, Thomas Gene (Age 90) February 20, 1929 September 5, 2019 Thomas Gene Meyer passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, attended by his three granddaughters. Tom was born February 20, 1929 in Omaha Nebraska. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and worked in the field of data processing for several companies including Rocketdyne, Rockwell International, Rogers Brothers Potatoes, and Lockheed-Martin. Tom married Bonnie Jo Williams in November of 1960 and they adopted four children and, over the years, lived in Utah, Idaho, and California. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Harry C. Meyer and Florentine Greener Meyer, wife Bonnie and brothers, Robert, Don, Calvin, Harry, Jerry and Bill. He is survived by his children, Jeff, Betsy (Jones), John and Kate (Peterson), his grandchildren Nichole (Dougall), Amanda, Penny and Hunter and his great-grandchildren Natalie, Katy, Joe, Randy and Paisley. Tom was strong in his faith and he loved to act and sing and was known to burst into song at the slightest provocation. His children grew up hearing stories that started, "Back when I was a dinosaur.." and he thought the pun was the highest form of humor. A memorial service will be held on October 4, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Candlelight Christian Fellowship, 5725 N. Pioneer Drive, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to North Idaho Hospice.

