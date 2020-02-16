Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas H. Longton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LONGTON, Thomas H. (Age 71) Thomas H. Longton, age 71, was born in Glenwood, WI. He passed away February 3, 2020 at Lacrosse Nursing Home. He retired from Spokane Rock Products in 2014, shortly after retiring he took a job as a school bus driver for East Valley School District. He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Longton, mother Mercedes Longton and brother Gerald Longton. He is survived by his wife Janice Longton; daughter Helena Najar and her husband Sir Najar; step-children Trevor Yocum, Lisa Yocum and her significant other Timothy Berry; sisters Sandra Longton and Mary Dumore; brother Robert Longton; grandchildren Raven and Talon Najar; step-grandchildren Robyn and Emily Jasinski and Ashton Yocum, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 13801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA on February 29th at 2:00 pm.

