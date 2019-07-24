LUCAS, Thomas J. Tom passed away on July 11, 2019 in Spokane. He was born January 22, 1947 in Colfax, WA to Richard and Colleen (Ashe) Lucas. He served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1968. He was a member of Cement Masons Local 72 for 48 years. He married Rebecca Syring in 1969 and they raised two children, Jeff and Keena. He was preceded in death by his parents, step mother, Jackie Lucas and one sister. He is also survived by grandson Jeffrey, three brothers, two sisters, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be July 27th from 3-5 p.m. at Royal Park, 302 E. Wedgewood.

