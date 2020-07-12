1/1
Thomas J. MEYERS
MEYERS, Thomas J. (Age 74) Bremerton, WA, Everett, WA, Spokane, WA Thomas J. Meyers of Spokane, WA died at home after a short illness. Born October 4, 1945 in Braddock, PA, he was the son of the late Edward J. Meyers Sr. and Christine R. (Drylie) Meyers, late paternal grandparents, John and Mary Meyers, and the late maternal grandparents, John and D. Olive Drylie. Tom graduated (1963) from Kiski Area Senior High School in Vandergrift, PA after which he enlisted in the U.S. Navy (1963) serving on nuclear submarines USS Permit, USS Tecumseh and USS Flasher. After leaving the service in 1969 Tom moved to Washington state where he worked for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as Planner/Estimator until he retired in 1995 with 26 years of service. He was not ready to sit back, so he moved to Everett, WA where he was employed as a Manufacturing Engineer with Boeing until 2010. Tom is survived by one child, Molly Katie Kathleen Meyers Cunningham and one grandson, Mason Meyers; one brother, Edward J. (Georgia) Meyers, Jr.; five sisters, Kathleen Meyers-King, Cheryl (George) Zietz, Roberta (Allen) Meyers Mary Meyers and May (Michael) Baran; aunt Jean Reed; cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and associates. Due to coronavirus Tom will be interred at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA with a private service being scheduled later this year. Tom's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who spent time or cared for Tom during his illness. Your help was greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers and to honor Tom's memory, please donate to your favorite public broadcasting station.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
