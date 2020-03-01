LeBLANC, Thomas John "Tom" (Age 64) Passed away on February 26, 2020. He was born in Spokane, WA on June 24, 1955. He graduated from Deer Park High School, Class of 1973, and enlisted into the United States Navy. After serving with the Navy he attended Spokane Community College where he met his wife Karen of 32 years, later he joined the Merchant Marines where he served about four years. Tom worked as a lead building engineer for the Spokane Club for 25 years before he retired. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Liberty Park United Methodists Church, 1526 E. 11th Avenue in Spokane WA at 2:30pm. Burial will be at a later date. Tom is survived by his four children Connie LeBlanc, Larry (Kami) Schlaht, Andrea LeBlanc, Jonathan (Tammy) LeBlanc; 10 grand-children; brother Anthony LeBlanc; two nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; five great-nephews. Tom is preceded in death by Karen LeBlanc, Adelbert (Zelda) LeBlanc, Bruce LeBlanc (brother), Cheryl (Craig) Adams (sister).

