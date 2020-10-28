DOLAN, Thomas Joseph (Age 63) March 2, 1957 - October 21, 2020 Thomas Joseph Dolan, 63, of Mead, WA. passed away suddenly on October 21st, 2020 . Tom was born on March 2, 1957 in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Joan Dolan. He spent his childhood in Havertown, PA. He was active in Little League baseball, Boy Scouts, football and played drum in a high school band. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved working on and restoring his Mustang with his younger brothers at his side. Having lost his father at an early age, Tom joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 in order to help his mother and three younger siblings. He graduated from Camp Porter Great Lakes Training Center in 1975 and was stationed in numerous locations in the U.S. and abroad in Sicily, Italy. His rather colorful stories of life aboard the USS GARCIA and the famous "CROSSING INTO THE ARCTIC CIRCLE" ceremony never failed to entertain us. He was an amateur boxer while in the Navy where he earned his GOLDEN GLOVES. In 1980 Tom returned to the states permanently and settled in Upper Darby, PA. He won numerous awards and commendations as a top recruiter for the Navy. He was a member of the Diamond State German Short-Haired Pointer Association and the Brandywine Gun Club. His passion for dogs and hunting led him to the field trial world. His last duty with the Navy brought him to Spokane, WA. He became the top recruiter in the WA, ID and MT region, again earning him several awards and a Presidential commendation. Upon leaving the Navy, he focused on his passions: gun dogs, hunting, and the field trial circuit. He would then open Happy Haven Kennel where he trained and boarded dogs. His defining moment was running his dog "Happy Haven's True Grit" in Eastern Maryland and winning the National German Shorthaired Pointer Association Pheasant Championship All Age in 1998, THE FIRST CHAMPION TO COME FROM WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI! Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his sons. His stepdaughter was happiest when she was surrounded by all the puppies or horseback riding with the family. He was a baseball and football coach with the Spokane Youth Sports Association. When his boys expressed an interest in scouting, he became an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 288 where he helped to see his son Nathan become an Eagle Scout. Tom was also initiated into the Knights of Columbus. He loved his country music but the countless classic rock concerts his wife dragged him to swayed his heart towards another genre. Tom couldn't resist a good joke and loved telling them to whatever audience was in front of him. His laugh was contagious! Tom was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Joan Dolan. Tom is survived by his wife, Valerie; children Justin (Madelyn), Derek and Nathan and his stepdaughter Alexis Rhoades (Joe Lucas); grandchildren Isaiah, Tallyn, Sylas, Taytem and Zoe; brothers Robert (Kate), and Douglas (Kris Erwin) and sister Susan Lowe (John); six nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. A private service will be held on Thursday, October 29th. A military honors burial will follow in spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
.