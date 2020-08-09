LONGINOTTI, Thomas Lee (Age 62) January 5, 1958 June 23, 2020 Tom Longinotti, age 62, passed away June 23rd after a short illness. He was born January 5, 1958 in Los Angeles, CA. He moved with his family to Spokane, WA in September 1969. He attended Hutton Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and Lewis & Clark High School. Tom was both a natural athlete and artist. He approached all sports as if they should be extreme long before extreme sports were a thing. Occasionally he thought cars, boats, waverunners and motorcycles belonged in the extreme sport category. He spent many years at Hayden Lake mastering the slalom and trick skis. Tom loved all things water- regardless of its state. He was his best when on the lake, at the ocean or on top of any ski mountain. He also loved to write poetry and sketch. Tom moved to Los Angeles in 1983 and worked in his father's custom furniture business where he thrived in artistic antique furniture design and developed his love for surfing. After moving back to Spokane in 1993, Tom worked many years at Camp (Lithia) Subaru-BMW and most recently Freedom RV establishing a well-respected reputation in the auto sales industry. Tom is survived by his father Tony Longinotti Jr. of Post Falls ID; mother and stepfather Gloria and Pat Lund of Hayden Lake ID; three beautiful daughters Samantha Longinotti (Reggie) of Antioch, CA, Maryanna Longinotti of Seattle WA, and Victoria Longinotti of Spokane WA; four brothers Tony Longinotti, III (Patti) of Post Falls, ID, Mike Longinotti (Molly) of Vancouver, BC, David Longinotti (Karen) of Los Angeles, CA, Chuck Lund (Kathy) of Spokane WA; one sister Peggy Lund (Patricia) of Spokane WA; one grandson Tyler; one granddaughter Talia, and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Regrettably, his only and most loving son Jordan Thomas Longinotti preceded Tom in death in 2017 at the very young age of 21. To quote Tom's brother; "Your love of life which always burned bright was a bit dimmer after his passing. I saw in your eyes how it crushed you inside". Tom loved his daughters and son more than anything else in his life, even more than the water.



