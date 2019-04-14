RILEY, Thomas Logan "Tom" July 11, 1935 to April 8, 2019 Tom Riley passed away peacefully in his home in Spokane, surrounded by his 6 children and other family members; Teresa Watson (Paul), Veronica Cook, Matthew Riley (Brenda), Patrick Riley (Laura), Paula Kemmerer (Eldon), and Timothy Riley. Born to Terrence Riley II and Mary Ellen Higgins Riley in Spokane, Washington. He grew up with three siblings; Terrence (Ted) Riley III, Peter Riley (Colleen) and Dorothy Beaver (Lenny). Tom went to Gonzaga Prep High School where he became all-city center on their football team; from there he went to Idaho State University. He married Virginia Strassburger. Together they had six children, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, plus more on the way. Tom worked for Hills Brother Coffee and Nestle Beverage Company for 27 years. Tom loved to celebrate. With his children and all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he had lots to celebrate with sports events and birthdays. Tom refereed high school football, and played recreational basketball. He was involved in the Catholic Church's Knights of Columbus for 50 years (Patriotic Fourth Degree). He enjoyed volunteering to play Santa for the family, friends, and at other events. He also enjoyed traveling to Ireland and Germany. We were told he and Virginia were quite the jitterbug champions. Tom loved his family and had many friends. Tom now has gone to the big celebration in the sky! Meeting up with; the mother of his six children, Virginia the jitterbug queen, his eldest brother Ted, his mother and father, and friends and family that preceded him. We would like to thank; Linda and Robin, the dependable care givers, with the loving and gentle touch, Hospice, that guided the family to keep Tom comfortable until the end, and the family and friends that give constant loving support. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, April 15, 2019, at St Peter's Catholic Church, 3520 E. 18th Ave, Spokane, Washington. Memorial service will be held at 9:00 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St Peter's Catholic Church. To leave an online condolence to Tom's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFunrealHomes.com. Tom believed every day is Christmas. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary