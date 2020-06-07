Thomas M. BELLINGER
BELLINGER, Thomas M. After more than 40 years of living with chronic pain and several other health conditions, including on- going depression, Tom ended his life on Monday, June 1, 2020. Memories of Tom will live on in the hearts of so many whose lives he touched. He was a wonderful crafts- person and a compassionate human being. Local schools were lucky to have him in their classrooms as a substitute teacher and he was instrumental in starting the "Reading Room" at Jefferson Elementary, a service that benefited many struggling young readers. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his cherished daughter, Mariana, and a large and loving extended family. In following his wishes no services will be planned, but if you would like to honor Tom's memory, please consider a blood donation or a gift of time to your favorite charity.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
