HOTTELL, Thomas Michael Tom Hottell died at home on February 11, 2020, surrounded by his wife and cats. Born in Spokane WA on December 4, 1946, he spent summers reluctantly work- ing for this father, W.D. Hottell, painting houses on the South Hill. He worked for Boeing in Seattle while also pursuing his passion for racing cars and hydroplanes. He was an inspired mechanic, loved dragsters, and followed the racing circuit for years. Known by his many friends as someone who spoke his mind and damn the consequences, he was able to bring joy and laughter to those who shared his "no bull****" attitude. After retiring from Boeing, he and his wife, Lorraine Monprode, moved back to Spokane, along with their several cats, all of which are named after the race car drivers, Antron (Brown), Ashley (Force), and (Sir Martin) Sorrell. Every Friday at noon, he would lunch with up to a dozen high school buddies to chew the fat. He will be missed. He leaves his wife (and cats); a brother, Bill Hottell (Diana) of Twisp WA; a niece, Helene Hatcher of Reading PA and nephew Ronald Hatcher of Canterbury England. His older sister, Glenna Turkalo, died four months earlier in Reading PA. A gathering for Tom will be held at St. Aloysius Church on the Gonzaga University campus on Friday, March 13, 11:00 a.m.

