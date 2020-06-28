Thomas Michael MAHONEY Jr.
MAHONEY, Thomas Michael, Jr. Retired USAF MSgt. (Age 80) October 2, 1939 - June 20, 2020 Tom Mahoney--beloved husband of Judy, devoted father of five, and "Grumpa" to 12 grandchildren--slipped the bonds of Earth on June 20, 2020. Born October 2, 1939, in Boston, MA, to Margaret Josephine and Thomas M. Mahoney, Sr., he grew up in Melrose, MA. The only son, Tom thoroughly enjoyed being "IT," lovingly doted on by three older sisters. After graduating from Melrose High School in 1957, Tom worked for a dental repair company, then joined the Air Force in January 1959. Liking military life, his work as a Biomedical Equipment Repair Technician found him stationed in CA, OR, WA, SD, NH, MS, and TX as well as overseas in Turkey, Korea and twice in Germany. One of 182 BERTs in the entire Air Force at the time, he earned the reputation of being the most safety-conscious in his field (having been electrically zapped a few times early in his career). Tom met Judy at the USO through a mutual friend who insisted, "You two are meant for each other." Two and one-half years later, they married on January 26, 1963, dancing through 57 years together. The dance is over, but the music plays on. Their children are: Maureen (Jeff) Huentelman, Paul (Lisa) Mahoney, Michael (Jen) Mahoney, Daniel (Brenda) Mahoney, and Jeanne Gustafson. Grandchildren: Sarah, Sean, Jason, Robert, Marissa, Kayla, Daelan, Deryni, Jordan, Brandi, Casey and Lane. While in the Air Force, Tom volunteered with BSA, CHAP, and at church. He enjoyed astronomy, birding, camping, classical music and traveling. He loved Ron C. ("the brother I never had") and cherished lifelong friendships with his military buddies: Don M., Mosco P., and Francisco M. After retiring from the Air Force in 1979, Tom earned a BA at EWU with a Minor in Applied Psychology, working as a substance-abuse counselor. A family man, Tom always felt the loss of grandparents who died before he was born. He is preceded in death by his parents and middle sister, Rosemary Sullivan. Tom is survived by his family, "Big Sis" Marie Prata, Jeanne (Chris) Pratt, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Tom's family wishes to thank ALL staff members at Spokane Veterans Home for their dedication and commitment. We are grateful to those who lovingly cared for him the last two years and their many kindnesses. Tom always said, "If you have to be in a place like this, this is the best place to bewith people who know me and care about me!" A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.
