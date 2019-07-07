PURKETT, Thomas (Age 86) Thomas Purkett passed away June 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Ctr. He was born November 1932, near Bynum, Montana where his parents ran the General Store, and the U.S. Post Office for the area. Tom's parents were Charles and Agnes Purkett. Tom's Mother passed away when he was 13, but he continued to share the happy memories of her with his family, right up to his passing. Following service in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War, where he became a Disabled Veteran, Tom attended Washington State College in Pullman, Washington where he met his future wife Betty, who was also attending college there. Their first date was to attend Mass together. They were married August 31, 1957, in Sunnyside, WA. After Tom graduated from Washington State College they moved to California, but soon moved back to Washington, and lived in Spokane where their sons Paul and John grew up. They enjoyed camping, skiing, and holidays with family in Spokane, Idaho, Montana, Canada, and the Yakima Valley providing their children with wonderful experiences together. Tom worked at Becwar Packing Company, eventually becoming owners operating it with his brother Roger. He later worked at Interstate Foods. After retiring they continued to reside in Spokane together until the love of his life, and family leader, Betty passed away in August 2016, after 58 years of marriage. While able, Tom went on week long pack trips in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana with several of his buddies for many years, with a mishap the first year requiring them to purchase a number of pack horses who escaped from their fun. His son Paul joined them one year on their adventures into the Rocky Mountains. Tom was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Spokane. His family will miss time spent together at Christmas, his life advice, and laughs. Tom was most recently thrilled to be able to attend the wedding of his granddaughter Mary, and husband Jared. Tom is survived by his son's Paul and John (Beth) of Longmont Colorado, grandchildren Mary and Andrew, and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Charles, Roger and Dave. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff at Sacred Heart C-ICU for their care, patience, and kindness. A memorial Mass will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Augustine Church, 428 W. 19th Ave., Spokane, WA. To leave an online condolence to the Purkett family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 7 to July 10, 2019