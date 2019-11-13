|
GREGORY, Thomas R. Jr. Thomas R. Gregory Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. His life was full with few regrets and a passion for service and pride in a job well done. He was born on August 1, 1929 in Calvert City, Kentucky to Tommie R. Gregory and Venia I. Vasseur. Following Venia's early death, his father and step mother Ruthie taught him the value of hard work on the family farm. He found a calling in the United States Air Force where he found the discipline that would help him become successful throughout his life. He received numerous citations, awards, medals and ribbons throughout his 28-year distinguished career but he always said that the greatest reward was that he got to serve his country. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 as a Chief Master Sergeant but he never retired from being a proud American. He met the love of his life, Lennie Blaine Gregory, and starting on September 4, 1953, they began a 61-year journey together until her passing in 2015. Tom was a devoted father and he and Lennie always gave their children, Deb, Dave and Mark a foundation of love and support. Tom started his second successful career with Safeco Insurance in Spokane, WA where he moved after retiring. His Air Force skills and training in running budgets and leading people helped him shine until his second retirement in 1994. He believed strongly in being involved in life and serving the community. He was on numerous committees such as the drive to save the Spokane Aquifer and proudly served as Fire Commissioner in the Spokane Valley. Most of all, he lived and loved with his family. Getting together for dinner or brunch were often planned weeks in advance! He often said that the birth of his four grandkids was one of the best things that ever happened to him. Ryan, Wendy, Corinne and Aubrey ALWAYS had his attention whether it be at family gatherings or one of their many sporting events. They were his pride and joy. He loved to hunt and to fish, have coffee with his friends and enjoyed his life and independence right up to the end. It truly was a wonderful life. He is being remembered by his daughter Deborah S. Achten, his son Dave and wife Nancy and grandchildren Ryan and Wendy, and son Mark and wife Robin and grandchildren Corinne and Aubrey. Also celebrating his life are brother Eugene Gregory and his daughters Martia and Mayda in Benton, Kentucky. He is being welcomed to heaven by wife Lennie Blaine, son in law Ronald Achten, Peggy Gregory, Mary Lou and Doug Dalton, parents Tommie and Venia and step mother Ruthie Gregory. The family suggests memorials be made to or the s. The Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:30 am at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines rd., Spokane Valley, WA with viewing beginning at 10:30 am.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019