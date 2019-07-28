Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. HOLZER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLZER, Thomas R. (1/29/51 7/18/19) Tom entered into rest July 18, 2019 In Spokane, WA. He leaves behind his best friend, wife, and soul mate of 32 years, Kitty Holzer. His mother Rita, his sisters Peggy, Gloria, and Natalie. His children Tammy (Bob), Richard (Joni), Terri (Curtis), Sondra (Jeff) and Andrea (George). As well as 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Jack and his brother Jim. Tom was a proud Veteran who served his country in the U.S Navy. Tom was an incredible man that loved his family dearly. He loved to hunt and fish and he enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners, Washington Huskies, and Gonzaga Bulldogs. He had an infectious laugh and sense of humor, and absolutely loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Tom will be remembered as one of the greatest men you will have ever known, truly an amazing person filled with love and laughter. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Services will be August 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery in the Chapel at 2:00pm. All are welcome to attend.

HOLZER, Thomas R. (1/29/51 7/18/19) Tom entered into rest July 18, 2019 In Spokane, WA. He leaves behind his best friend, wife, and soul mate of 32 years, Kitty Holzer. His mother Rita, his sisters Peggy, Gloria, and Natalie. His children Tammy (Bob), Richard (Joni), Terri (Curtis), Sondra (Jeff) and Andrea (George). As well as 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Jack and his brother Jim. Tom was a proud Veteran who served his country in the U.S Navy. Tom was an incredible man that loved his family dearly. He loved to hunt and fish and he enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners, Washington Huskies, and Gonzaga Bulldogs. He had an infectious laugh and sense of humor, and absolutely loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Tom will be remembered as one of the greatest men you will have ever known, truly an amazing person filled with love and laughter. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Services will be August 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery in the Chapel at 2:00pm. All are welcome to attend. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close