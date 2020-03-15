|
|
LINSLEY, Thomas R. (Age 91) Thomas R. Linsley, 91 of Spokane, WA passed away on March 7, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Wingate, Texas, on March 7, 1929. He enlisted in the army during WWII and served from 1947 through 1949 where he served in Italy and North Africa, and after a brief absence, he re-enlisted in the US Air Force and retired after 21 years. He was married to Darlene McMaster on September 14, 1952. Together they raised three children. Following Darlene's death, he married Anna Mae Mele in October of 1991 and enjoyed 30 years of Marriage. Following Tom's retirement from the military, he worked for Consolidated Freight Way in maintenance and sales, and in the maintenance at Whitworth University. Tom had a passion for fishing, cars and traveling. He will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife Anna Mae; his sons Thomas R. Linsley, Jr., Michael A. Linsley (Lorena); and daughter Rosemary J. Jarnegan (Lenny). He is survived by his stepchildren Daniel P. Mele (Joan), Teresa Bemel (Rick), Elizabeth Mele, Jennifer Mele, and Kimberly Mele (Jack). He also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Linsley; parents Grant and Jamie Linsley; and brothers JC and Doyle Linsley. Memorial contributions are suggested to given in support of Catholic Charities of Spokane. Funeral Services will be at a later date. To leave an online condolence to Thomas's family and for updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020