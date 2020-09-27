1/
Thomas "Tom" RAINES
1962 - 2020
RAINES, Thomas "Tom" Thomas "Tom" Raines, age 58, passed away on September 11, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1962, to Charles and Donna Raines in Walla Walla, Washington. At an early age, Tom and his family relocated to Addy, Washington and he later graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah, Washington. Tom liked to spend his time bicycling, 4-wheeling, camping at his sister's property, enjoying the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Donna Raine; brother, Robert Raines; and brother-in-law, Patrick Mayberry. He is survived by his son, Ryan (Lexi) Raines; grandson, Ethan; and sisters, Jean Mayberry, Alice (Drew) Anderson, Bonnie (Craig) Schafer; and brother David (Suzy) Raines as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Memorial contributions in Tom's memory can be made to a charity of your choice. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family at a later date. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
