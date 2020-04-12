Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Raymond THACKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THACKER, Thomas Raymond May 09, 1950 to March 16, 2020 March 16, 2020 Thomas Raymond Thacker passed away surrounded by his family. Tom had an aggressive form of esophageal cancer that took him in a matter of days. Born to Ray and Irene Thacker on May 9, 1950 in Spokane Valley. Tom lived his whole life in the Valley. He attended Central Valley schools. He was proud to be a member of his dad's 1968 championship basketball team. Tom also graduated from EWU with a degree in philosophy. Dad always teased him about communing with the apples. Tom was the last remaining apple orchardist in the Valley. He loved his apple and raspberry customers and the camaraderie. Tom loved his family, holiday get togethers, attending basketball games, bike riding during the summer, Scrabble with his sisters, and making chocolate chip cookies for the grand and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Irene Thacker. He is survived by his siblings Linda (Jim) Strom, Honey Conlon, Jim (Jan) Thacker, JoAnne (Doug) Poulson, Mike Thacker, and nieces and nephews who loved him very much. Tom was buried on April 3, 2020 in a graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family is planning a Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spokane Valley on May 9th. If that doesn't happen, we will go later in the summer.

