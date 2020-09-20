GATES, Thomas Russell (Age 85) August 28, 2020 Tom was born in Great Falls, Montana, to Al and Bea Gates, and was raised in the cowboy country of Eastern Montana. After grad-uating high school, he attended North Dakota State University. Upon graduation, he accepted a commission to the US Air Force and married Bette George, all within three days. They had two daughters Debra Gates Webber and Sharon D. Hust. He spent 26 years with the Air Force, mainly as a navigator-bombardier, moving frequently. During his career, he received a Master of Science degree from the University of Idaho. He retired at Elmendorf AFB, Alaska, and started a second career with the State of Alaska, retiring for good in 1991. One of their greatest contributions was to the Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho, which he pledged in 1953. He and Bette were very involved throughout their lives with the alumni group. Their other beloved contribution was to the U of I through support of the Athletic Scholarships and the foundation. He lived by the motto "payback" by contributing often to many worthy causes. He and Bette moved to Touchmark on the South Hill in 2011 and were active participants in the community. He has many dear friends throughout the US and always made the effort to stay in touch. He is survived by daughter Sharon, her husband Jerry, and grandkids Lauren and Colton; his good friend Bernie Rodseth; and extended family in MN, CA, WI, and IN. In lieu of a service, we will have an online memorial. Online tribute can be made to Hospice of Spokane, Hamblin Park Presbyterian Church, and Union Gospel Mission.



