HAINLINE, Thomas S. July, 8, 1937 January 1, 2020 Tom was born July 8, 1937 in Yakima, WA to Thomas and Violet (Freeland). He went to grade school in Yakima. He graduated from high school at Columbia High School in Burbank, WA in the year 1955. Tom worked for Burbee Candy Co. for a short period of time. He worked in the construction field and then was introduced to the freight business. He worked for Bestway Motor Freight for 28 years. After Bestway closed its doors he worked for Safeway Grocery Company as a road driver. Tom was a member of the Teamsters Union 690. He was also a member of the Eagle's Lodge, Norwheast Senior Center, the local 690 Teamsters Retiree Club. He is survived by his wife Jane of 64 years. He was blessed with three children; Bill Hainline, Chris (Bill) Millspaugh, Jeff (Delina) Hainline; five grandchildren: Travis, Andrew, Casey, Dalen, Carly; one great-grandchild, Viola. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Freeland, his father Thomas Mainline, Sr., and his step-father Frank Freeland. A celebration of life for Tom will be held at Mamma Mia's Restaurant, 420 W. Francis Ave., Spokane, WA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30p.m. Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of cremation. Please visit Tom's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020