Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Mamma Mia's Restaurant
420 W. Francis Ave
Spokane, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas HAINLINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas S. HAINLINE


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAINLINE, Thomas S. July, 8, 1937 January 1, 2020 Tom was born July 8, 1937 in Yakima, WA to Thomas and Violet (Freeland). He went to grade school in Yakima. He graduated from high school at Columbia High School in Burbank, WA in the year 1955. Tom worked for Burbee Candy Co. for a short period of time. He worked in the construction field and then was introduced to the freight business. He worked for Bestway Motor Freight for 28 years. After Bestway closed its doors he worked for Safeway Grocery Company as a road driver. Tom was a member of the Teamsters Union 690. He was also a member of the Eagle's Lodge, Norwheast Senior Center, the local 690 Teamsters Retiree Club. He is survived by his wife Jane of 64 years. He was blessed with three children; Bill Hainline, Chris (Bill) Millspaugh, Jeff (Delina) Hainline; five grandchildren: Travis, Andrew, Casey, Dalen, Carly; one great-grandchild, Viola. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Freeland, his father Thomas Mainline, Sr., and his step-father Frank Freeland. A celebration of life for Tom will be held at Mamma Mia's Restaurant, 420 W. Francis Ave., Spokane, WA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30p.m. Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of cremation. Please visit Tom's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Download Now