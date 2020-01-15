Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Theodore TAVENER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TAVENER, Thomas T. "Tom" was born on Oct. 29, 1931 to Ernest and Myrtice Tavener in Oakdale Neb., the youngest of four sons. He passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2019, at Holy Family Hospital due to complications from pneumonia. After gradua- ting from Oakdale High School he enrolled at Neb. State Teacher's College in Wayne, Neb. In his sophomore year he and five buddies joined the Navy. He was stationed in San Diego, CA and Sandpoint Naval Air Station in Seattle. In San Diego he was invited to sing in the large choir at the Presbyterian Church and also in a workshop and program with Robert Shaw. In Seattle he sang in two choirs at University Presbyterian Church,. Upon his release from 4 years in the Navy, he enrolled at Seattle Pacific College, majored in music and met Jeannie Carper. They had many classes together. She was a studio accompanist for voice teachers and was often the one to accompany him at lessons, solos and programs. A year later they began dating and got married when she graduated in 1956. He transferred to Univ. of Wash. and finished his BA and MA while she taught in the Shoreline School District where she had done her student teaching. In 1959, at age 27 he was invited by Milton Johnson who had been the choir director at Univ. Pres. Church to come to Whitworth College to teach voice and music classes, beginning his long and rewarding 33 years teaching Whitworth students. In addition to Voice Lessons he taught Music Theory, Ear Training, Conducting, founded a Madrigal Group, Male Quartets and the popular Faculty Quartet, all of which continued for 25 years. For three years he was Interim Chair of the Music Dept. and Director of the Whitworth Choir. He gave recitals regularly with assistance from accompanist George Ross and members of the Spokane Symphony. He began summer Doctoral work at Univ. of Col., Boulder, in order to study with Aksel Schiotz, the famous Danish baritone. The next summer he studied with Roland Hayes, the well known African American tenor. After the third summer of operas, German and French exams, solo and lecture recitals, he transferred to Univ. of WA to complete his Doctor of Musical Arts degree. Over the years Tom greatly enjoyed taking students during Jan. Term to San Francisco, London and Paris. He directed Presbyterian Church choirs at Whitworth, Northwood and Millwood, appreciating the opportunity to direct and sing songs of praise at worship services. Tom was a popular tenor soloist in the areain "Messiah," Connoisseur Concerts, Spokane Symphony, Coeur d'Alene, Colville and Richland Community Choruses, Western WA Univ., Seattle Pacific Univ., and Whitworth Choir tours. He adjudicated at solo festivals, was Women's Choir Director for the ACDA Convention in Spokane, attended many NATS Conferences and published in their magazine. He sang for many years with the Spokane Symphony Chorale. After he retired he pulled out his trombone from High School and enjoyed playing in the Men of Rhythm, a Brass Quintet, and Project Joy Orchestra. Although his life revolved around music, he was a sports enthusiast, watching football, basketball and baseball on TV and at Whitworth. He enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, birding and golfing. They co-owned a cabin at Priest Lake for 35 years where their three children learned to swim, water-ski and drive their boat. The family took many camping trips to National Parks in the U.S. Tom and Jean were privileged to travel to many countries (and continents) around the world. Tom is predeceased by his parents, his three brothers and their wives. He is survived by his wife Jean, son Ted (Anna) of Woodinville, son Tim (Brandi) of Moses Lake, daughter Diana of Birmingam, AL., four grandchildren, Micah, Marissa, and Owen Tavener, Ashley Parrish; six great-grandchildren, Kohl, Kai, Knoxton Parrish; Payge, Benjamin, Devvin, Behner, many nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1st at Whitworth Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m.---with lots of music. Those who wish, may contribute to the "Tavener Endowed Music Scholarship Fund" at Whitworth University, 300 W. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane, WA, 99251.

