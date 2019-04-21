Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Vincent McMANAMON. View Sign

McMANAMON, Thomas V. Thomas Vincent McManamon M.D; J.D., passed away April 3, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth McManamon, sharing 64 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Mary Elizabeth, Ronan, Brian (Tracy), and Kevin (Colleen); grandchildren Colin, Sean, Kelly, Rachel, Maeve, Aisling; and great-granddaughter Kinslow. A native of Cleveland, Ohio he grew up during the Great Depression with a large loving family. Thomas proudly served in the US Army during WWII. After the war, he became physician and completed his internship at Cleveland Clinic. In 1975 he joined the US Navy as a Captain, in charge of Occupational Health of the Pacific coast. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending time with wife Betty, his dog Bo, travelling the Northwest and baking cookies for his grandchildren. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Spokane where there will be a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, Friday April 26, 2019. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit his page at

