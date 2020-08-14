EVANS, Thomas W. (Age 81) On August 11, 2020, Thomas W. Evans passed away at the age of 81. Tom was born in Crawfordsville, IN to Raymond and Caroline (Gauld) Evans. He graduat-ed from Indiana University with a B.A. in Speech. His true passion from boyhood was buses and transportation, managing city transit systems and owning a number of bus lines before switching gears to work as a train engineer. Tom had a passion for big band music, Henry Mancini, Perry Mason, strawberry shortcake and pizza. He was known for his wonderful storytelling, good sense of humor, and love of buses. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Linda (Evans) Radford and her husband Blair Radford. He is survived by his wife Ann (Albee) Evans; and children, William Evans and partner Kim Odenhal, Suzanne (Evans) Sebring and husband John Sebring, Margaret (Evans) Reed and husband Hal Reed, Daniel Evans and wife Joey (Williger) Evans, Abigail Evans, Caroline (Evans) Fowler and husband Ben Fowler, and Elizabeth Evans, as well as 10 grandchildren, and his bus fanatic friends. A funeral service will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00 a.m. PST. Please call 509-280-3701 for further details.



