THOMAS WALDEGRAVE KELLEY, SR. April 15th, 1931 - December 20th, 2018 Born Born on Staten Island, New York, to Alethea Mulligan Kelley and Edward Thomas Kelley, Sr., graduates of Fordham Law School, Tom and his siblings were raised on a family farm along the Hudson River in Coxsackie, New York. After graduating from Dartmouth College, Tom joined the Air Force and went to Texas for basic training. In flight school, where he trained as a radar observer in the F-89 fighter interceptor jet, he met his wife, Katherine Joseph Kelley of Austin. They were wed February 8, 1955 and have four children who are cherished (as are their spouses): Katherine A. Baroni (Kenneth), Thomas W. Kelley, Jr. (Nancy), Timothy J. Kelley and Dr. Elise Kelley (Dr. Seth Riley). There are five grandchildren: Michael Kelley, Nicole Kelley, Nakowa Kelley, Logan Kelley, Kelley Baroni Pritchett (Cliff), Gerald McGarvey (Ginger), and Annette Houchleutner (Mark). There are two great-grandchildren: Charles Pritchett and Joseph Pritchett. Nieces and nephews were especially dear. When together, Tom played Pied Piper leading chases through parks, over picnic tables and onto ball fields amid shrieks of laughter. Close to his heart are Cathy Paykin, LCSW-R (Augustine Alonso), Alice Campbell, Joseph Noah Paykin, J.D., Janet Taborn (Douglas), Julie Sterzing (Carl), Jennifer Clark, P.A. (Jason), Dr. Shawn Jahshan (Jibran), Tara Kelley, Katherine Feghali (Charles), Maura Kelley Deering, J.D. (Stephen), Carol Frangeih (George), Asaad Joe Saad, MD (Dr. Rana) Dr. Roseanne Khalaf (Dr. Samir) and Edward Kelley, III. After his honorable discharge, Tom's love for reading and learning, led him into the world of book publishing. During his years with McGraw-Hill Publishing Company, he served as a College Traveler, a Medical Editor and as general manager for the Shaum & Paperback Division. McGraw-Hill and seven European publishers banded together to realize H.G. Wells' belief that "the store of human knowledge should be re-examined every 30 years", and the "World University Library" was founded. Tom added his appointment as McGraw-Hill's representative editor to his other responsibilities. On the occasions when the eight editors agreed on titles and subject matter, the books were then published in seven languages. Tom left McGraw-Hill and accepted the position as U.S. President of Butterworth's Publishing Company. He also served as an educational book consultant for the World Bank to countries in South America. Consulting as an acting president to a small medical publishing company in San Francisco brought him to the west coast, where he retired. The twilight of Tom's life was a long goodbye. Michael Hixon, M.D. (Retired) and Salil Manek, M.D., Neurology, provided guidance. Elder Services and the VA helped with in-home care. Providence Adult Day Health Care provided social opportunities. Tom enjoyed activities offered through NW Parkinson's Foundation- especially, singing with the Tremble Clefs. His last two years were as a resident of the Spokane Veterans' Home where he benefited from the quality of the skilled nursing and associated professional care he received. That care, given with kindness, evidenced concern for his comfort and was sprinkled with liberal doses of humor and understanding. Predeceasing Tom were his parents and siblings Mary Brown, Edward T. Kelley, MD, Michael Kelley, William P. Kelley, and John Kelley, MD. Also, nephews Joe Joseph, III, and Michael Saad. Tom was a loving, caring man of extraordinary intelligence, humor and strength. The memories we have of him will be in our hearts forever. Gone, but never forgotten. Military Honors and interment services will be held at the Washington State Veterans' Cemetery on June 7th at 3:00 p.m.

