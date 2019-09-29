Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wayne DASHIELL. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

DASHIELL, Thomas Wayne (Age 100) Thomas Wayne Dashiell, 100, was born to parents George and Annie Dashiell on June 23, 1919 at the family homestead/farm near Mt. Hope, WA. Tom passed away peacefully the morning of September 24, 2019 at Palouse Country Assisted Living in Fairfield, WA. He lived in the area on the same road his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, and his wife Ardis. He met Ardis at a Grange dance and they married December 5, 1945. They celebrated 71 years together. Tom graduated from Rockford High School in 1937. He was actively engaged in the agriculture industry. He began his Hereford cattle herd in 1945, which grew over the next 53 years. He was always looking for cattle that had good temperaments and were a favorable consumer product. He was honored with an induction to the Hereford Association Hall of Fame in 2010. During his career in farming, Tom helped develop the area's bluegrass seed industry. He and some neighbors started the company, Seeds, Inc. in 1972 which continues today as a Dashiell Family business. Tom was always concerned about soil erosion and was Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1958. Tom and Ardis had three children, Elaine, Paul (Jane), and Ross. They gained eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Spending time with their family was always a highlight for them. Tom was an active member of the Masonic Lodge for his entire adult life. He was a board member for the Mt. Hope Cemetery Association for many years. Tom is survived by his children and their families; his sister-in-law, Eunice Dick, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Palouse Country Assisted Living and to Home Instead for the extra care Tom received in his final three weeks. The family and close friends will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th at the Mt. Hope Church for a service and burial. A Community Celebration of Life and BBQ will follow at the Fairfield Community Center at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Hope Cemetery Association, Palouse Country Assisted Living, Rockford Methodist Church, or the American Junior Hereford Association Scholarship Fund. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA

