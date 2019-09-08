Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Willis BARKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARKER, Thomas Willis Tom Barker died from a massive heart attack at age 72 on the morning of July 29, 2019 while getting firewood on the Colville Indian Reservation. The family is taking solace in the fact that he died quickly in perhaps his favorite place and doing what he loved with his wife by his side. Tom was born on August 9, 1946 to Irene and Willis Barker in Omak, WA. He graduated from Central Valley High School in 1964, attended Washington State University graduating in 1969 with an Electrical Engineering degree. After Graduation he moved to Los Angeles where he obtained his Master Degree at USC and worked at the Department Water and Power. He always told the story about the ratio of women to men at WSU which was not in his favor so he thought his move to Los Angeles would improve his odds. In 1971 he met and married Wende Hutchins which ceased his interest in the odds and there was no more reason to stay in California. In 1973 they moved back to Spokane when he started working for Washington Water Power (Avista). In 1976 he became the father of Levi and in 1978 to Sean. In 1985 he and Wende realized their dream and built their home on ten acres in the Foothills of Mt. Spokane. Tom was an avid lover of sports and especially loved playing softball In the company league. In 2004 after 31 years as an electrical engineer at Avista he retired and that gave him more time to pursue his love of wood working and blacksmithing. The house in the Foothills is surrounded by fences, retaining walls, benches, walkways, a fountain and even his own shop, all built by Tom. Family and friends around the world have his projects which he often gave as gifts. In his last years, he and Wende traveled extensively, often to new and already loved places in the US, to visit their son Sean in Europe, visiting Germany, The Netherlands and Norway, and also a long dreamed of trip to New Zealand and Australia. He is preceded in death by his father, Willis Barker and leaves behind his 100 year old mother, beloved wife, Wende, son Levi (Tasha), Sean (Isaac) grandchildren, Avery and Mason, sister Joyce Trotter (Tom), nieces Sue Rohwer (Mark), Renee Morse (Glenn) and many close and loyal friends. Celebration of his life will be held on September 12th, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Big Barn Brewery in Green Bluff, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead WA.

