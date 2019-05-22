Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thor Anton JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Thor Anton (Age 63) Thor Anton Johnson passed away at his home on May 17, 2019. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane Johnson and children Erica Yamane (Lucas),Ty Johnson, Ryan Johnson (Christina); granddaughters Elizabeth, Kathryn and Eviana (due any day). He also leaves behind brothers Eric Johnson, Kris Johnson and John DeBernardi; along with an abundance of friends and family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at church ONE* at 12:00 PM, 15601 E. 24th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037. A reception to follow at La Belle Vie Event Center at 1:30 PM, 18507 E. Appleway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99016. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Union Gospel Mission.

