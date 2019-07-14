SINKBEIL, Thoral Ann October 30, 1928 - July 5, 2019 Thoral Ann Sevedge Sinkbeil, a long-time resident of Colfax, passed away at her home on July 5, 2019. Thoral was born on October 30, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA., to Vance and Lana Urness. When she was 7, the family moved to Colfax to help run her grandfather's grocery store. She was the oldest of five siblings: Reva, John, Phillip and Janet. They lived on Meadow Street, so she attended Hamilton Grade School. She had a lovely singing voice and sang in a high school group while still in seventh grade. After graduation from Colfax High School, she enrolled at Eastern Washington State College in Education. There she met and married Wallace Sevedge. They had three children: Lana, born 1952, Kari, born 1954, and Bob, born 1959. They were divorced in 1959, and Thoral and children moved to Colfax with her parents to the family farm east of town on the South Palouse River. Thoral taught kindergarten, second grade and then first grade at Colfax Elementary School. She taught from 1960 to 1982. She loved teaching and enjoyed her students very much. She had life-long friendships with colleagues. After she retired from teaching, she married Edgar Sinkbeil. His family became hers. Both enjoyed traveling on group road trips with friends around the western states, including Alaska. Together they helped out down at the Food Bank. Thoral really enjoyed people. She was a life-long member of the Colfax United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir for many years and was a dedicated member of her congregation. She loved to read and always had a crossword puzzle book at hand. She was always a rock hound and interested in fossils, birds, and natural phenomena. Thoral was preceded in death by her husband Ed, daughter Kari, her parents, and siblings. Thoral is survived by her son Bob Sevedge his wife Julie, their children Sarah and son Lincoln, and Samantha and husband Eric who are expecting their first baby in August. Thoral is also survived by her daughter Lana, and daughter Kari's children: Andrew and wife Tina and their children Violet, Sophie, and James; Chris and wife Amanda and children Sparrow and Ashwyn; and Scott and wife Bailey and son Everett. Thoral is also survived by Bruce Sinkbeil; Susan Sinkbeil; and June Brumley and her children Michael, wife Tracy and children Jesse and Cheyenne; Justin, wife Sarah and children Rebecca and Krista; and daughter Jennifer and Anthony. She is survived as well by numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be sent to the Colfax United Methodist Church, 109 S. Mill St., Colfax WA 99111, or the Council on Aging and Human Services, Colfax Food Pantry, P.O. Box 107, Colfax, WA 99111. A memorial service will be held at the Colfax United Methodist Church on July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. On-line guest book can be found at www.bruningfuneralhome.com. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA is caring for the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019