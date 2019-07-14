Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thoral Ann SINKBEIL. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street P.O. Box 739 Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

SINKBEIL, Thoral Ann October 30, 1928 - July 5, 2019 Thoral Ann Sevedge Sinkbeil, a long-time resident of Colfax, passed away at her home on July 5, 2019. Thoral was born on October 30, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA., to Vance and Lana Urness. When she was 7, the family moved to Colfax to help run her grandfather's grocery store. She was the oldest of five siblings: Reva, John, Phillip and Janet. They lived on Meadow Street, so she attended Hamilton Grade School. She had a lovely singing voice and sang in a high school group while still in seventh grade. After graduation from Colfax High School, she enrolled at Eastern Washington State College in Education. There she met and married Wallace Sevedge. They had three children: Lana, born 1952, Kari, born 1954, and Bob, born 1959. They were divorced in 1959, and Thoral and children moved to Colfax with her parents to the family farm east of town on the South Palouse River. Thoral taught kindergarten, second grade and then first grade at Colfax Elementary School. She taught from 1960 to 1982. She loved teaching and enjoyed her students very much. She had life-long friendships with colleagues. After she retired from teaching, she married Edgar Sinkbeil. His family became hers. Both enjoyed traveling on group road trips with friends around the western states, including Alaska. Together they helped out down at the Food Bank. Thoral really enjoyed people. She was a life-long member of the Colfax United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir for many years and was a dedicated member of her congregation. She loved to read and always had a crossword puzzle book at hand. She was always a rock hound and interested in fossils, birds, and natural phenomena. Thoral was preceded in death by her husband Ed, daughter Kari, her parents, and siblings. Thoral is survived by her son Bob Sevedge his wife Julie, their children Sarah and son Lincoln, and Samantha and husband Eric who are expecting their first baby in August. Thoral is also survived by her daughter Lana, and daughter Kari's children: Andrew and wife Tina and their children Violet, Sophie, and James; Chris and wife Amanda and children Sparrow and Ashwyn; and Scott and wife Bailey and son Everett. Thoral is also survived by Bruce Sinkbeil; Susan Sinkbeil; and June Brumley and her children Michael, wife Tracy and children Jesse and Cheyenne; Justin, wife Sarah and children Rebecca and Krista; and daughter Jennifer and Anthony. She is survived as well by numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be sent to the Colfax United Methodist Church, 109 S. Mill St., Colfax WA 99111, or the Council on Aging and Human Services, Colfax Food Pantry, P.O. Box 107, Colfax, WA 99111. A memorial service will be held at the Colfax United Methodist Church on July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. On-line guest book can be found at

SINKBEIL, Thoral Ann October 30, 1928 - July 5, 2019 Thoral Ann Sevedge Sinkbeil, a long-time resident of Colfax, passed away at her home on July 5, 2019. Thoral was born on October 30, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA., to Vance and Lana Urness. When she was 7, the family moved to Colfax to help run her grandfather's grocery store. She was the oldest of five siblings: Reva, John, Phillip and Janet. They lived on Meadow Street, so she attended Hamilton Grade School. She had a lovely singing voice and sang in a high school group while still in seventh grade. After graduation from Colfax High School, she enrolled at Eastern Washington State College in Education. There she met and married Wallace Sevedge. They had three children: Lana, born 1952, Kari, born 1954, and Bob, born 1959. They were divorced in 1959, and Thoral and children moved to Colfax with her parents to the family farm east of town on the South Palouse River. Thoral taught kindergarten, second grade and then first grade at Colfax Elementary School. She taught from 1960 to 1982. She loved teaching and enjoyed her students very much. She had life-long friendships with colleagues. After she retired from teaching, she married Edgar Sinkbeil. His family became hers. Both enjoyed traveling on group road trips with friends around the western states, including Alaska. Together they helped out down at the Food Bank. Thoral really enjoyed people. She was a life-long member of the Colfax United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir for many years and was a dedicated member of her congregation. She loved to read and always had a crossword puzzle book at hand. She was always a rock hound and interested in fossils, birds, and natural phenomena. Thoral was preceded in death by her husband Ed, daughter Kari, her parents, and siblings. Thoral is survived by her son Bob Sevedge his wife Julie, their children Sarah and son Lincoln, and Samantha and husband Eric who are expecting their first baby in August. Thoral is also survived by her daughter Lana, and daughter Kari's children: Andrew and wife Tina and their children Violet, Sophie, and James; Chris and wife Amanda and children Sparrow and Ashwyn; and Scott and wife Bailey and son Everett. Thoral is also survived by Bruce Sinkbeil; Susan Sinkbeil; and June Brumley and her children Michael, wife Tracy and children Jesse and Cheyenne; Justin, wife Sarah and children Rebecca and Krista; and daughter Jennifer and Anthony. She is survived as well by numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be sent to the Colfax United Methodist Church, 109 S. Mill St., Colfax WA 99111, or the Council on Aging and Human Services, Colfax Food Pantry, P.O. Box 107, Colfax, WA 99111. A memorial service will be held at the Colfax United Methodist Church on July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. On-line guest book can be found at www.bruningfuneralhome.com . Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA is caring for the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close