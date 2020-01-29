WOOD, Timber W. Timber Wade Wood, 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 30th. Timber was born on May 8th, 1962 in Spokane, Washington to Darlienie Boynton and Bud Wood. He attended Mead High School and went on to build his career of 38 years at Pearson Packaging Systems. Timber was an avid Seahawks and Nascar fan and loved attending games and races. He had a passion for water skiing and snowmobiling, and loved spending time with friends and family. He is survived by father, Bud (Betty), brother Rob (Tina), two daughters Brandi (Steve), Danielle, and granddaughter, Addison. He is preceded in death by mother, Darlienie, sister, Tedi (Randy), and brother Randy. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15th, at 2PM at the Steam Plant Rooftop (159 S. Lincoln St). Come party with Timber one last time!
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020