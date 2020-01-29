Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timber W. WOOD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOOD, Timber W. Timber Wade Wood, 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 30th. Timber was born on May 8th, 1962 in Spokane, Washington to Darlienie Boynton and Bud Wood. He attended Mead High School and went on to build his career of 38 years at Pearson Packaging Systems. Timber was an avid Seahawks and Nascar fan and loved attending games and races. He had a passion for water skiing and snowmobiling, and loved spending time with friends and family. He is survived by father, Bud (Betty), brother Rob (Tina), two daughters Brandi (Steve), Danielle, and granddaughter, Addison. He is preceded in death by mother, Darlienie, sister, Tedi (Randy), and brother Randy. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15th, at 2PM at the Steam Plant Rooftop (159 S. Lincoln St). Come party with Timber one last time!

WOOD, Timber W. Timber Wade Wood, 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 30th. Timber was born on May 8th, 1962 in Spokane, Washington to Darlienie Boynton and Bud Wood. He attended Mead High School and went on to build his career of 38 years at Pearson Packaging Systems. Timber was an avid Seahawks and Nascar fan and loved attending games and races. He had a passion for water skiing and snowmobiling, and loved spending time with friends and family. He is survived by father, Bud (Betty), brother Rob (Tina), two daughters Brandi (Steve), Danielle, and granddaughter, Addison. He is preceded in death by mother, Darlienie, sister, Tedi (Randy), and brother Randy. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15th, at 2PM at the Steam Plant Rooftop (159 S. Lincoln St). Come party with Timber one last time! Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close