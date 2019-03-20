Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy A. GERL. View Sign

GERL, Timothy A. (Age 66) Timothy A. GerI was a loving and caring husband father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending his leisure time camping gardening playing his music and sharing these times with family. He was born on December 4, 1951 to Joseph N. Gerl and Erma V. {Brown) Gerl. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Marvaley GerI, VaJlarie Walter and Myrna Neubaurer. He is survived by his brothers Joseph and Corinna (wife) Gerl, Daniel Gerl and brother-in-law Rick Neubaurer. Tim and his wife Georgie just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in January. Tim is also survived by is children Robert Gerl, Tiffany and Lloyd (son-in-law) Moler, Anthony and Angelle (daughter-in-law) Gerl and Nicholas and Natalie (daughter-in-law) Gerl. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren alll born after his double lung transplant, nephew, nieces cousins and close relationship with in-laws. Tim was active with the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs as a youth and also as an adult leader. He graduated from Lewis and Clark in 1970. Tim and his wife were co-owners of Aardvark Stained Glass for a Iittle over 30 years before closing due to health issues. Tim mentioned often that his best memories were those of us backpacking with our children along the mountain and ocean trails. Our family was blessed the day a family decided to donate their love one's organs for transplant. We encourage organ donations, for more information go to

GERL, Timothy A. (Age 66) Timothy A. GerI was a loving and caring husband father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending his leisure time camping gardening playing his music and sharing these times with family. He was born on December 4, 1951 to Joseph N. Gerl and Erma V. {Brown) Gerl. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Marvaley GerI, VaJlarie Walter and Myrna Neubaurer. He is survived by his brothers Joseph and Corinna (wife) Gerl, Daniel Gerl and brother-in-law Rick Neubaurer. Tim and his wife Georgie just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in January. Tim is also survived by is children Robert Gerl, Tiffany and Lloyd (son-in-law) Moler, Anthony and Angelle (daughter-in-law) Gerl and Nicholas and Natalie (daughter-in-law) Gerl. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren alll born after his double lung transplant, nephew, nieces cousins and close relationship with in-laws. Tim was active with the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs as a youth and also as an adult leader. He graduated from Lewis and Clark in 1970. Tim and his wife were co-owners of Aardvark Stained Glass for a Iittle over 30 years before closing due to health issues. Tim mentioned often that his best memories were those of us backpacking with our children along the mountain and ocean trails. Our family was blessed the day a family decided to donate their love one's organs for transplant. We encourage organ donations, for more information go to www.lcnw.org . Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, March 23rd at Heritage Funeral Home at 1O:OOAM. A reception will follow at a family member's home, directions will be provided at the service. Graveyard service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery on Moday, March 25th at 2:30PM . Funeral Home Heritage Funeral & Cremation

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

(509) 838-8900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close